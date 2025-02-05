Keegan-Michael Key Helps Us Take Vacation Days with the Time Off Tooolbox (3 O’s)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Keegan-Michael Key attends A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at Casa Cipriani on November 16, 2024 in New York City.

We’re just over a month into the new year, and employees in New Jersey and all over the country are already plotting out their time off and attempting to map out the perfect vacation game plan for the year.

It’s cold outside so many are talking and dreaming about warm getaways, long weekends, spring break, and summer vacation spots.

What’s the best way to ask their boss for their Personal Time Off (PTO)? Thanks to Choice Hotels International who has a solution to help workers get those dream escapes and soak up every precious moment away from work.

They’ve developed and recently launched the “Time Off Tooolbox” (three Os to signify “Out-of-Office”), it’s home to customizable time-off request videos and messages from the Vacation Maximizer, writer, and actor Keegan-Michael Key.

To learn more about the “Time Off Tooolbox” I spoke with Millennial Manager Roxy Couse. Roxy also shares what is standing in the way of our vacation days, and why this applies especially to Millennials, some insights into travel trends.

Time Off Tooolbox Interview with Millennial Manager Roxy Couse

Roxy shared that “there are a number of factors that standing in the way of us taking our vacation time in 2025.” Some of the reasons are “workload pressure, job security, company culture, saving that time for an emergency.” Studies show that employees are leaving a lot of days off unused “which leads to billions in lost time that could be used to recharge and connect with loved ones.” We’re in a work-first culture which means many people simply feel bad about taking personal time off.

Roxy explains that vacation days or PTOs are a part of your compensation package and explains during our chat how you can be strategic about taking those days. If you think about it, it’s kind of like giving back a part of your salary.

To get more information on the “Time-Off Tooolbox,” and how you can get Keegan-Michael Key to request time off for you, check out our conversation or go here.

