Affordable Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Getty Images / Antonio_Diaz

Valentine’s Day is upon us, and you might think that you have to spend a lot of money to make the day special for the love in your life. But, there are affordable ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, too. You don’t need to refinance your home to do something big and lovely for that special someone in your life. Some of the most memorable acts of love don’t cost anything at all. So, with that in mind, let’s get into some romantic, affordable ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.

Valentine’s Day Ideas That Are Affordable

Go to a Free Event

Not all events cost the price of a Super Bowl ticket. Many museums have free events that can be fun for adults, not just kids. In Philly, the Philadelphia Museum of Art is a favorite spot, located at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. This spot has been around since 1876 and has a lot of history. Tickets to their exhibits are usually reasonable, so it’s certainly worth a trip. In New Jersey, get adventurous and take your sweetie to the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at Cape May Airport, 500 Forrestal Road in Cape May.

Watch a Favorite Movie at Home

Going out to dinner and seeing a popular movie can be costly, so why not recreate the magic at home? You can cook dinner for your sweetie at home and watch a favorite movie together. It’s a thoughtful and affordable way to celebrate each other. “Set up a candlelit dinner at home and watch a romantic movie on whatever streaming service you already have,” notes Ramsey Solutions.

Take a Stroll in a Romantic Spot

Sure, it’s winter, but if it’s not too cold of a day, taking a stroll down a beautiful area of the state is a romantic way to spend some time with your love. What’s even better is that in the winter, these paths aren’t as busy as they are during the summer, so you have less chance of having someone run into you on their bike. In Philadelphia, try the Schuylkill River Trail, which has been named one of the best riverwalks in the nation, according to USA Today’s 10Best.

Do a DIY Wine Tasting

The romantic folks over at Brides suggest doing your own wine tasting. “Wine-tasting classes can be costly, but all you need are a few different varietals to do your own at home,” they explain. “Swirl and sip your way to finding your next favorite date-night bottle.”

