Red is not only for Valentines Day

The American Heart Association logo

Let’s have some fun this Friday, February 7th, and help the American Heart Association spread the word about the annual “National Wear Red Day” and call attention to the Number 1 killer of women: Cardiovascular Disease (CVD).

Heart Disease Symptoms are different for women than for men

According to the American Heart Association, nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. Some of the reasons are women experience unique life stages, such as pregnancy and menopause, that can put them at an increased risk for cardiovascular disease, and it’s the leading cause of maternal death in the U.S. Women are less likely than men to receive bystander CPR in an emergency, and 23% are less likely to survive sudden cardiac arrest. Plus, only 38% of cardiovascular clinical research trial participants were women as of 2020. Significant disparities persist for women, particularly women of color, in access to quality care, representation in research, and bystander CPR. For more than two decades, the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement has been saving and improving women’s lives by advancing equitable research and care, advocating for inclusive health policies, and raising awareness.

National Wear Red Day began 21 years ago!

Back in 2004, The American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women®” movement started as an awareness campaign but quickly grew into an international movement and has become a platform for real change. It’s now launched into a festive event that takes place on the first Friday in February. You can wear your favorite red outfit, shirt, shoes, jeans, or accessories, and share your photos on social media! Don’t forget to include #NJGoRed and tag @AHANewJersey (@americanheartnj on Facebook) so everyone can see you showing your support!

The entire month of February is American Heart Month

There are lots of things you can do to keep your heart healthy and save a life. Take part in a heart walk, learn CPR, check out healthy heart recipes that are tasty and fun to make, and take control of your blood pressure. And don’t forget to wear red this Friday, February 7th! Learn more at heart.org!

Debbie Mazella is the Program Director/Brand Manager of Magic 98.3 and is also on the air weekdays from 10am to 5pm. She has been with the station for 17 years. Before working for Magic, Debbie was the Kitty Ambassador to the Furry Republic of Whiskers and Belly Rubs. You'll find Debbie covered in cat hair while filming Magic 98.3's monthly "Kitty Corner" videos, and she's also the content creator for the online music feature "On The Verge." When not creating content or talking on the air, you'll find Debbie rooting for the Mets, Rangers or Seahawks or sipping a cocktail at a concert.