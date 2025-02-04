Pet Expert Evacuates Her California Home During Wildfires, Discusses Preparing For An Emergency

Author and Pet Expert Laura Vorreyer was finally able to connect with Debbie Mazella and share her experience of having to evacuate her California home during the devastating wildfires. In this interview, she shared her story of being away for days without knowing if she would have a home to come back to, and she also talked about something we can all benefit from, and that’s how to be prepared for an emergency when pets are involved and the things to make sure to take with you.

Click Here to Support The American Red Cross Wildfire Relief Efforts



Debbie Mazella is the Program Director/Brand Manager of Magic 98.3 and is also on the air weekdays from 10am to 5pm. She has been with the station for 17 years. Before working for Magic, Debbie was the Kitty Ambassador to the Furry Republic of Whiskers and Belly Rubs. You'll find Debbie covered in cat hair while filming Magic 98.3's monthly "Kitty Corner" videos, and she's also the content creator for the online music feature "On The Verge." When not creating content or talking on the air, you'll find Debbie rooting for the Mets, Rangers or Seahawks or sipping a cocktail at a concert.