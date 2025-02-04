Pennsylvania, New Jersey’s Best Spots for a Couple’s Getaway

Getty Images / CherriesJD

Pennsylvania and New Jersey have some romantic spots, and now, a few are being recognized as some of the best for couples in America. Sometimes, it’s just nice to get away with that special somebody. Vacations with lots of friends and family can be fun, but in a chaotic world, there’s something nice and subdued about takin a vacation with just that one special person in your life. One of the reasons couple vacations are so popular is because they tend to be more quaint and doable than trips with plenty of people, too. So, let’s get into these special spots that are perfect for couples.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey Top Spots for a Couple’s Getaway

The travel experts over at Good Housekeeping have some ideas for a romantic getaway. Their favorite spot is Sausalito, California, so if you’re looking for a trip far from home and want it to be romantic, that’s an option. “Just a short ferry ride from the hustle and bustle of downtown San Francisco, Sausalito is a charming coastal town filled with unique shops, farm-to-table restaurants and breathtaking views of the Golden Gate Bridge,” they added. No. 2 on the tally is Morristown, Arizona, where “you and your love can soak in mineral-rich hot springs, unwind with wellness classes and even try archery or axe throwing for a bit of adventure.”

What’s extra special is that coming in at No. 3 on the tally is Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Good Housekeeping calls this a romantic spot for couples ,especially for special occasions. “Philadelphia isn’t just the City of Brotherly Love — it’s a perfect destination for romance, too,” they state. Something that I personally think makes Philly a romantic spot to celebrate an anniversary or holiday is all the history in the city. A museum trip could really make for the perfect date.

As for New Jersey, Travel and Leisure magazine names Long Beach Island one of the best spots for a weekend trip. “Stretching for 18 stunning miles, Long Beach Island is the spot to be for city dwellers looking to get away, bask in the sun, or go on a little sightseeing adventure,” they note. It’s great for couples, too.

If you’re looking to get out of the area, the travel experts at Vogue magazine have also put together a roster of romantic getaways in the U.S. that are “perfect for any couple’s trip.” In the feature, they note that, “across the country, there are several locales that, despite their difference, exude an amorous aura: Perhaps it’s their stunning scenery, perfect for soaking in through a hike, picnic, or outdoor adventure.”

Their top spot is actually Telluride, Colorado, with the outlet saying that there’s “something perennially romantic about mountain towns in the winter when their quaint streets, open fields, and jagged peaks are blanketed with the whitest of snow.” That’s true, especially if you’re a cold weather fan.

