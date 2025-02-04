Pediatric Surgery Capabilities At Saint Peter’s University Hospital

The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital has expanded its pediatric surgery team with two highly skilled pediatric surgeons, Yi-Horng Lee, MD, FACS, and Michael J. LaQuaglia, MD, who join pediatric surgeon John G. Gallucci, MD, FACS. The pediatric surgery division offers a comprehensive range of procedures, from routine to highly complex surgeries, ensuring that families have access to top-tier care without the need to travel out of state.

“I’m extremely proud to welcome Dr. Lee and Dr. LaQuaglia to Saint Peter’s pediatric surgical team,” said Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, president and CEO of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “Their arrival to Saint Peter’s expands our pediatric surgical capabilities, allowing more families and their children greater access to complex surgical care close to home. Our pediatric surgeons offer comprehensive surgical

care to treat common pediatric ailments, ranging from appendicitis and hernias to rare conditions, thereby offering families sophisticated surgical care for their children without having to travel out of state to larger medical centers.”