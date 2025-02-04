Interview with Disney On Ice Skater Encanto’s Isabella

Disney on Ice skater Cassandra Ablack

Whenever Disney on Ice comes around, parents and kids are filled with excitement and anticipation. This time it’s extra special because it’s a first, and it’s coming to Central Jersey.

For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Disney’s Frozen, and Disney’s Encanto, as they come to life in one show on ice.

Disney on Ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing along to their favorite songs while being wowed by world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and more.

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto is coming to Central Jersey this weekend. I had the opportunity to speak with one of the principal skaters about the show. Check out my talk with Cassandra Ablack who plays Isabella Madrigal from Encanto.

During our chat, Cassandra shared that she had dreamed of this since she was a little girl and how her life’s path led her to the role of a lifetime and “living the dream.”

Cassandra talks about how she auditioned for the role and the surprise she received after she was offered the part in the show. She explains in our interview how she learned that she would not only be skating on the ice but also flying through the air.

She was “a competitive figure skater for many years. I won the bronze medal at the world championships, and am a four-time Canadian champion.”

Disney on Ice’s Isabella Madrigal (Cassandra Ablack) Interview

The first act is the entire story of Frozen narrated by Olaf. The second act is the whole story of Encanto where you’ll see Cassandra in the role of Isabella Madrigal with the other sisters.

Along with Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, Isabella, and the rest of the Madrigal family live, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more are part of the show.

In the end, the lesson learned is that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.

Shows are Thursday, February 6th, and Friday the 7th, with two shows on Saturday the 8th, and Sunday the 9th at CURE Insurance Arena on Hamilton Avenue and Route 129 in Trenton, New Jersey.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

