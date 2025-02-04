Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Joel Katz

Interview with Disney On Ice Skater Encanto’s Isabella

Author Joel Katz
Disney on Ice skater Cassandra Ablack

Whenever Disney on Ice comes around, parents and kids are filled with excitement and anticipation. This time it’s extra special because it’s a first, and it’s coming to Central Jersey.

For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Disney’s Frozen, and Disney’s Encanto, as they come to life in one show on ice.

Disney on Ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing along to their favorite songs while being wowed by world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and more.

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto is coming to Central Jersey this weekend. I had the opportunity to speak with one of the principal skaters about the show. Check out my talk with Cassandra Ablack who plays Isabella Madrigal from Encanto.

During our chat, Cassandra shared that she had dreamed of this since she was a little girl and how her life’s path led her to the role of a lifetime and “living the dream.”

Cassandra talks about how she auditioned for the role and the surprise she received after she was offered the part in the show. She explains in our interview how she learned that she would not only be skating on the ice but also flying through the air.

She was “a competitive figure skater for many years. I won the bronze medal at the world championships, and am a four-time Canadian champion.”

Disney on Ice’s Isabella Madrigal (Cassandra Ablack) Interview

The first act is the entire story of Frozen narrated by Olaf. The second act is the whole story of Encanto where you’ll see Cassandra in the role of Isabella Madrigal with the other sisters.

Along with Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, Isabella, and the rest of the Madrigal family live, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more are part of the show.

In the end, the lesson learned is that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.

Shows are Thursday, February 6th, and Friday the 7th, with two shows on Saturday the 8th, and Sunday the 9th at CURE Insurance Arena on Hamilton Avenue and Route 129 in Trenton, New Jersey.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

5 Epic Saturday Morning Cartoons From the 80's

Back in the ‘80s, Saturday mornings were sacred. It was the one time of the week kids had the TV all to themselves. No parents yelling about chores or bills, no news anchors going on about politic. Just pure kid fun in the form of cartoons. These weren’t just any cartoons either; these were shows so epic, they made waking up early on a weekend feel worth it. If you were lucky, you’d grab a bowl of your favorite sugary cereal, plop down in front of the TV, and let the magic happen.

In the ‘80s Saturday morning cartoons had it all! Action, comedy, and sometimes a random PSA about how not to be a jerk to your friends. They had characters you wished you could be, like a sword-wielding hero or a cool mutant turtle with ninja skills. The stories were wild, the animation was colorful (for the time), and the theme songs? Certified bangers. Seriously, some of those intros still live rent-free in my head decades later.

The best part? These Saturday morning cartoons shows had no shame in being completely over the top. They’d mix robots with dinosaurs, throw in some aliens, and add a plot about saving the planet for good measure. But that’s what made them awesome, they were ridiculous, and we loved them for it. Even now, thinking about those Saturday mornings hits me with a wave of nostalgia so strong I can almost taste the Cap’n Crunch.

Here’s My List Of Top 5 Saturday Morning Cartoons:

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

    He-Man wasn’t just jacked—he was the guy. Fighting Skeletor in a world of magic and monsters, He-Man made you believe yelling “By the power of Grayskull!” could fix anything. The show was cheesy but in the best way.

  • Transformers

    Robots turning into cars, planes, and everything else? Genius. Optimus Prime was the dad you always wanted, and Megatron made being bad look cool. It was the ultimate battle of good versus evil with explosions.

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

    Four mutant turtles trained in martial arts by a giant rat? Sure, why not! They ate pizza, kicked butt, and had catchphrases like “Cowabunga!” What’s not to love?

  • ThunderCats

    Lion-O and the gang brought a mix of sci-fi and fantasy to your screen. With their epic battles and that wild “ThunderCats, ho!” battle cry, they had you hooked. Plus, Snarf was everyone’s weird little sidekick.

  • G.I. Joe

    “Knowing is half the battle!” If you watched G.I. Joe, you probably still say that line. The team of elite soldiers fought Cobra and taught life lessons at the same time. A true classic.

Author Joel Katz
