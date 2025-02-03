Lady Gaga’s 2022 Grammy Look Comes to Life at Madame Tussauds

A lifelike new wax figure of Lady Gaga will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds London on February 5, 2025. The piece captures her stunning 2022 Grammy Awards look in an Armani Privé gown, joining the museum’s Awards Party section.

The team spent months getting every detail right – from her detailed tattoos to sparkly jewels and sky-high eight-inch heels. Every marking on her skin was carefully studied and recreated.

Over thirty years in music, Lady Gaga has earned 13 Grammys. In 2009 alone, she ruled UK charts for 150 weeks. Songs like “Telephone” and “Poker Face” became instant classics.

She started playing piano at age 4. Before becoming famous, she recorded with Melle Mel and worked with producer Rob Fusari until meeting Lady Starlight. Soon after, “The Fame” became a hit on both sides of the Atlantic.

Between 2009 and 2011, the Monster Ball Tour brought “The Fame Monster” EP and her early hits to excited fans worldwide. She’s gone on to top the UK charts with four albums and six singles.

Fans won’t have to wait long for new music. Her upcoming album “Mayhem” releases on March 7, 2025. She gave fans a taste with “Disease,” a single that came out last October.

The new figure will be displayed near its 2010 version – a bold look featuring pink-yellow hair with a telephone hat. It’s placed alongside other stars like Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, and Zendaya.

