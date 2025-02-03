Katy Perry Announces “The Lifetimes Tour” 2024: U.S. Dates, Venues, and Ticket Details Revealed

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Katy Perry performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Pop star Katy Perry will kick off her world tour on April 23, 2025, in Mexico City. Her extensive U.S. leg runs through three summer months featuring 25 performances.

Her U.S. shows include a stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 11. She’ll play Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on August 9, followed by Newark’s Prudential Center on August 14, her first show there since 2017.

The tour supports “143,” her newest album released in September 2024. The record features collaborations with 21 Savage, Doechii, Kim Petras, and JID. In late 2024, she dropped “1432,” an expanded version with four new songs and three music videos.

This tour marks Perry’s return to the road following ‘”43.” The album title comes from a numeric code meaning “I love you.” The summer schedule includes shows in Chicago and Houston. After finishing the U.S. dates, she’ll head to South America and Europe.

Looking for tickets? Regular ticket sales are on sale now!