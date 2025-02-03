Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

In-Studio Visit From Franklin Food Bank PD

Franklin Food Bank Keli Watkins and Magic 98.3 Morning Show Host Joel Katz

Our first Monday live-in-studio visit from the Franklin Food Bank happened again in February.  If you missed it, this week was the return of Franklin Food Bank’s newest team member, their Program Director Keli Watkins.

Keli has a social services background and since starting at the Franklin Food Bank has been instrumental in helping to expand their wraparound program offerings to the community.

Wraparound services provide individualized services that help people with complex needs. It’s no secret that the Franklin Food Bank provides food access to families in Franklin.

Food insecurity is just a symptom of more complex issues that affect the underserved, such as access to healthcare, SNAP benefits enrollment assistance access, and more.

The Franklin Food Bank began to pilot wraparound programs in 2022 and, in 2024, ran a full year of formalized wraparound programming including health screenings, nutrition education, flu and COVID vaccines, opioid awareness information, and SNAP benefits enrollment assistance. 

Their Central Jersey neighbors responded to the increased programming with their participation. From July to December, their overall wraparound participation grew by 68% over the previous six months. The more programs they offered, the more people showed up. Recently they’ve been able to expand their services further with a larger welcome center that can bring sometimes sensitive sessions into a more private setting.

Just a few weeks ago, they were lucky enough to welcome their newest team member. Through an amazing partnership with Somerset County, the Franklin Food Bank is working with a Community Resource Specialist to work directly with their neighbors and help them navigate the available resources locally that would help them specifically. This is a brand-new initiative made possible by the county.

During my conversation with Keli, we discussed their wraparound programs and more. Check out our conversation here…

Franklin Food Bank Wraparound Services

Franklin Food Bank has been offering wraparound programs like health screenings, SNAP benefits enrollment assistance, and more. Participation in these programs grew by almost 70% in six months last year. This month they have a cancer information session on the 21st which is free for everyone.

On the 27th they’ll welcome a Somerset County nurse to do health screenings and referrals. These types of health focused referral based programs help prevent disease and help catch diseases early in underserved populations who might not otherwise be able to visit their doctor.

Go to FranklinFoodBank.org to learn more.

2025 Winners: Teachers Who Make Magic

We are proud to welcome the following teachers to the Magic 98.3 Teachers Who Make Magic Class of 2025!

Sponsored by:

NJEA
NJSchoolJobs.com Logo

  • Idania Rodriguez

    Spanish & Special Needs Teacher
    Nominated by: Camila Del Castillo – Spanish Teacher at Princeton High School

    Idania Rodriguez is a Spanish and Special Needs Teacher at Princeton Public Schools and has been in her chosen profession for over 20 years!  She’s an extraordinary educator whose hard work, compassion, and dedication touch the lives of students, parents, and colleagues. Idania wears many hats at school, teaching AP and Special Needs Spanish with unparalleled skill and care. Her classes not only inspire academic excellence but also create a welcoming and inclusive environment where every student can thrive.

    Beyond the classroom, Idania is a champion for the school community. She takes the lead in organizing a school-wide assembly for Hispanic Heritage Month, an event that beautifully showcases the talents and cultures of students and staff. She also dedicates herself to supporting the Latino and ESL communities by organizing events that connect parents to the school and provide vital resources to ensure their success.

    She pours her heart into celebrating her colleagues by planning events that acknowledge personal milestones to foster a strong sense of camaraderie among the staff.

    Idania is the leader of the Latinos Unidos Club and has organized workshops for ESL families to keep them informed on the latest news regarding immigration, and she also teaches Special Ed Spanish classes so that all students can have the language credit to fulfill graduation requirements.

    Idania Rodriguez is a busy lady both in and out of the classroom, and she is the embodiment of a true leader.  This is why she’s being inducted into the 2025 Class of Teachers Who Make Magic!

  • Christina Scolaro

    Teacher: Christina Scolaro
    Nominated by Patrick Apello – Fellow Teacher

    Christina Scolaro has been teaching Kindergarten at John P. Faber Elementary for 9 years and has not only demonstrated outstanding commitment to academic excellence but has also gone above and beyond in fostering a nurturing and supportive learning environment for her students. She possesses a rare ability to connect with each student on a personal level, understanding their individual strengths, weaknesses, and learning styles. Through this personalized approach, Christina creates a classroom atmosphere where every student feels valued and empowered to reach their full potential.
    Christina is also a leader among her peers and is currently the grievance chair for the DEA. Teachers and administration throughout the school seek her input as it pertains to special education law. Christina has been a mentor to many paraprofessionals and acts as an aid to the administration by taking on students with behavioral issues.

    Christina is also involved in extracurricular activities. She currently serves as the Co-Director of the “Before and After Care” program. The program plays an extremely important role within the community as it provides parents with a necessary service. In the program she works with students of all ages, provides the students with an enrichment schedule, and is in constant communication with parents.

    Christina owns Stars Fastpitch which is a travel softball organization. She has used this platform to give back to the community by holding a softball forum for all of Dunellen’s players, recreation through high school, and has offered a free softball camp for the girls in the summer.

    For all she does both in and out of the classroom, Christina Scolaro is now in the 2025 Class of Teachers Who Make Magic!

