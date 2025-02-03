Chappell Roan: The TikTok Star Redefining Pop and Fashion with Bold Style Choices

After spending ten years growing her musical career on TikTok, Chappell Roan grabbed six Grammy nominations and scored a Grammy for Best New Artist. When asked about acceptance speeches, she told Los40.us, “I don’t have a speech ready yet, but you know me—I’ll probably say something controversial.”

Her song “Good Luck Babe” blew up after clips went viral on TikTok. Between releasing music, she speaks openly about dealing with bipolar II disorder and mental health.

At Universal’s Grammy party, she turned heads in an Efrain Nava design, matching it with a bold Manny Robertson headpiece and classic Dior shoes. Her trademark pig nose accessory connected to her single’s artwork.

Every red carpet brings new looks. She went with a black velvet and lace outfit for Spotify’s rising star party. At the VMAs, she showed up in edgy Y/Project pieces.

Her ASCAP Pop Music Awards outfit mixed work and fun – a gray suit-skirt set topped with pearl-decorated headwear. During 2022’s GLAAD concert, she mixed styles with big denim pieces and pink cowboy boots.

On social media, she keeps it real with her fans. From setting boundaries with followers to supporting LGBTQ+ rights, she stays authentic. She loves drag culture and isn’t afraid to speak up about social issues.

Her fashion picks come from creative expression, not just following trends. Every outfit adds to her musical story, making a visual statement about her art.

Success came quickly and intensely. She talks honestly about getting used to being famous and its ups and downs. This honest approach really connects with young fans who want real conversations.