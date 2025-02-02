Blockbuster Films to Debut Trailers During Eagles Victory Sunday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Scarlett Johansson is seen on the set of "Jurassic World Rebirth" in DUMBO, Brooklyn on October 20, 2024 in New York City.

That’s a bit arrogant, I know. I don’t mean to be, but being a Philly native and Philadelphia Eagles fan my entire life, I’m looking forward to the big game and hoping for the best.

However, if you’re not an Eagles or Chiefs fan, you’re probably less excited about the actual game, and more excited about the food, drink, and halftime show.

Along with the actual game, these aren’t the only things to be excited about, there are also the much-anticipated commercials. Among them, several new films are going to be displaying their trailers in between the action and performances of the big game on Sunday.

When the clock isn’t running, and Kendrick Lamar isn’t showcasing his amazing talent, we’ll watch the ads and promos for upcoming Hollywood studio film releases.

Trailers expected to debut include Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning, Fantastic Four: The First Steps, a live-action How To Train Your Dragon, a Smurfs animated musical movie, and a much-anticipated dinosaur flick.

If you can’t wait until Sunday, I found this “trailer” that you can check out now. It’s not an official trailer, but helps to build excitement around this upcoming new movie.

Jurassic World: Rebirth “Teaser Trailer Concept”

If you’re a fan of the Jurassic World franchise, along with the millions watching, you can check out a Jurassic World: Rebirth “trailer” before game day when the preview for the seventh installment of the franchise is expected to debut.

This video is not the official trailer, it’s a mash-up of Jurassic shots and other movies using some obvious artificial intelligence. The Screen Trailers YouTube channel calls it a “Teaser Trailer Concept.”

In this minute twenty-two-second compilation, a female voice begins by saying, “We thought we could contain them, we thought the walls were enough, but we’re no longer at the top of the chain.” It continues to share that they found a new island, and they want revenge.

It’s important to note that some actors, like Chris Pratt, who were in previous Jurassic movies appear here, but are not in the film.

The JurassicWorld.com website says, “Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.”

The seventh episode of the franchise features Scarlett Johannson, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, Jonathan Bailey, and Ed Skrein. It’s expected to be released July 2, 2025.

During last year’s game, commercials for movies were the five most-watched.

