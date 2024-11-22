I Will Never Forget Thomas Chen

The world lost a wonderful man this week. He was a great friend and co-worker, and one of my favorite people, ever. I am so grateful to have known him.

I was introduced to Thomas Chen when he interviewed to work for our company. I remember he was very professional, likeable, and smart. I instantly felt that Thomas was someone who would fit in perfectly. I was right.

Thomas worked well with everyone in our office and other New Jersey offices. He was a dedicated, intelligent, hardworking, funny, and caring person loved by all.

He sat in the cubicle next to mine and we’d talk every morning after I got off the air. He would always have a joke about something that was talked about on the show that morning.

My favorite memory of Thomas was at his first company Christmas party. Every year, the employee of the year is revealed at the party.

Before Thomas’s name was announced, I knew it was him by the way the winner was being described. It was mentioned that he was funny, but not in a traditional way. He would deliver insights that were unexpected and make unique connections. Thomas was truly one of the few people I’ve ever known who made me laugh out loud so consistently.

I remember being so happy he won, everyone was. I will also never forget that he brought his daughter as a guest to the dinner. As a father, I thought it was wonderful that she was there to witness his honoring. They got to share that unexpected special moment together. What a gift.

When Thomas became sick, the treatment caused him to lose his hair. He joked that everyone would think we were twins, and laughed. He had a great laugh. I could share hundreds of awesome moments and stories about Thomas, he was one of a kind.

He passed away on my birthday. I believe that it was his way of saying “Goodbye, don’t forget about me.” Oh my God, it’s not fair, he was such a fantastic human being, it’s not possible that I will ever forget Thomas Chen.

Read Thomas’s obituary and service information here.

