New Jersey’s Ranking Among the Smartest States
You think you’re pretty smart? Many people do, especially the ones who say they don’t like stupid people. Interestingly, my experience is the ones who say that seem to be unknowingly talking about themselves.
It comes down to the Intelligence Quotient. The higher the score, the higher you are. The equation that is used to calculate a person’s IQ score is Mental Age / Chronological Age x 100. On most modern IQ tests, the average score will be 100. Those with a score between 120 and 140 are considered gifted or superintelligent. Anyone who scores above 140 is a genius. Albert Einstein’s IQ was 160.
Smartest State in the Country
It would be nice to be able to brag that New Jersey is the smartest state, but we’re not. However, we rank rather high on the list.
To find out which is the smartest state in America the people at the web platform Freename did some research to find out the answer, and considered twenty-nine different factors for the rankings.
Their study found that Massachusetts has the highest score when it comes to intelligence. They have both the highest average IQ in the survey and the highest proportion of people with either a graduate or a bachelor’s degree.
Connecticut comes in second, with Washington, Vermont, and Virginia rounding out the top five.
New Jersey Ranking
Then comes New Jersey at number six, which is not bad considering how many states there are. New Jersey is followed by New Hampshire, Maryland, Colorado, and Minnesota, finishing out the top ten.
If you’re struck by how many of the smartest folks seem to be in the Northeast, there may be a reason for that.
Freename CEO Davide Vicini says, “Education in America varies widely from state to state, creating a landscape where some regions consistently outperform others in academic achievement and resources. States often ranked as the smartest benefit from a combination of well-funded school systems, highly qualified teachers, and a strong emphasis on higher education access. These states tend to have higher graduation rates, standardized test scores, and college enrollment numbers.”