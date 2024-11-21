New Jersey’s Ranking Among the Smartest States

Close-up of a bronze bust of Albert Einstein (by Robert Berks) near Princeton Borough Hall, Princeton, New Jersey, November 4, 2011. The German-born theoretical physicist Einstein lectured at Princeton University and held a position at the nearby Institute for Advanced Study.

You think you’re pretty smart? Many people do, especially the ones who say they don’t like stupid people. Interestingly, my experience is the ones who say that seem to be unknowingly talking about themselves.

It comes down to the Intelligence Quotient. The higher the score, the higher you are. The equation that is used to calculate a person’s IQ score is Mental Age / Chronological Age x 100. On most modern IQ tests, the average score will be 100. Those with a score between 120 and 140 are considered gifted or superintelligent. Anyone who scores above 140 is a genius. Albert Einstein’s IQ was 160.

Smartest State in the Country

It would be nice to be able to brag that New Jersey is the smartest state, but we’re not. However, we rank rather high on the list.

To find out which is the smartest state in America the people at the web platform Freename did some research to find out the answer, and considered twenty-nine different factors for the rankings.

Their study found that Massachusetts has the highest score when it comes to intelligence. They have both the highest average IQ in the survey and the highest proportion of people with either a graduate or a bachelor’s degree.

Connecticut comes in second, with Washington, Vermont, and Virginia rounding out the top five.

New Jersey Ranking

Then comes New Jersey at number six, which is not bad considering how many states there are. New Jersey is followed by New Hampshire, Maryland, Colorado, and Minnesota, finishing out the top ten.

If you’re struck by how many of the smartest folks seem to be in the Northeast, there may be a reason for that.

Freename CEO Davide Vicini says, “Education in America varies widely from state to state, creating a landscape where some regions consistently outperform others in academic achievement and resources. States often ranked as the smartest benefit from a combination of well-funded school systems, highly qualified teachers, and a strong emphasis on higher education access. These states tend to have higher graduation rates, standardized test scores, and college enrollment numbers.”

Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.