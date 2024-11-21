Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

It’s the Great American Smokeout: How to Quit for One Day

Today is the Great American Smokeout. It’s a day that began in the bicentennial year on my birthday, November 18, 1976. It’s a day that those who smoke cigarettes, cigars, or anything else try to quit the habit. Each year it’s observed on the third Thursday in November.

For some, it’s as close to an impossible task as possible. They’ve tried many times only to fail repeatedly. However, seventy percent of the forty-five million smokers in America want to quit.

How I Was Able to Stop Smoking

I started smoking at the age of 18 and smoked for nearly 10 years. I had tried quitting several times, and then I finally pulled it off in an unusual way.

I was attending the Trenton Saint Patrick’s Day parade and knew I’d be drinking all day long. I’d be hanging out with a bunch of friends going from bar to bar throughout the day. I thought to myself if I could make it through that day without smoking then I could make it through any day. I don’t recall how difficult it was or how much I struggled, but it did work. However, I do remember waking up the next morning and being able to breathe much easier.

In the following days, my method was simple. Whenever I wanted a cigarette, I would have a cup of coffee instead. I drank more coffee than ever. I remember stopping at every Wawa there was to get another cup. After a few weeks, I realized that I’d made it, but knew I still had to stay disciplined.

Just because this worked for me doesn’t mean it will work for everyone or anyone else. I learned that I probably wasn’t as addicted to smoking as I thought. If I had figured it out sooner, then maybe I wouldn’t have smoked for as long as I did. I also know that different people have different susceptibilities. I’m sure some may never be able to quit until it’s too late. This holds for many things other than smoking.

So, if you smoke, I hope you can find the strength to quit for just one day. One day can turn into a week and then a month.

Honestly, if you’re a smoker who says, “I don’t want to quit, I like to smoke,” then you’re not ready. No one likes to smoke, it’s simply an addiction. However, if quitting is something you truly want to do, it will happen.

Here’s what the American Cancer Society says about quitting today. “Quitting smoking isn’t easy. It takes time. And a plan. You don’t have to stop smoking in one day. Start with day one. Let the Great American Smokeout event on the third Thursday in November be your day to start your journey toward a smoke-free life. You’ll be joining thousands of people who smoke across the country in taking an important step toward a healthier life and reducing your cancer risk. Plus, the American Cancer Society can help you access the resources and support you need to quit.”

Menorah Lightings in Monmouth & Ocean Counties This Year

We’re about a week away from Thanksgiving, which means the winter holidays are right around the corner. Whether you’re ready or not, they’re just about here. And with the winter holiday season comes the desire to get in a festive spirit. This festive spirit isn’t exclusive to people who celebrate Christmas. If Chanukah is your winter season holiday, you’re in luck. There are several different menorah lighting events across Monmouth and Ocean Counties to get you into that holiday feeling. Some of these lightings are happening during Chanukah this year and some are before. This year, the Festival of Lights is from the evening of December 25th to January 2nd.

Down below, I’ve put together a list of 10 different menorah lightings all across our local area. Go to one or go to a few, just get out with your family and celebrate the season. If you happen to go to any of the menorah lightings on the list, take pictures and tag us on social media! We’d love to see how festive you’re feeling!

  • Fair Haven's Menorah Lighting

    Fair Haven will be having their menorah lighting on December 29th at 4:30pm at Memorial Park.

  • Howell's Menorah Lighting

    Howell Township will be having their menorah lighting on December 26th at 5:30pm at the Howell Municipal Building. There will also be hot drinks and pastries.

  • Jackson's Menorah Lighting

    Jackson Township will be having their menorah lighting on December 30th at 5pm at the Jackson Town Hall.

  • Marlboro's Winter Holiday Lighting

    Marlboro will be having their Winter Holiday Lighting event on December 18th at 6pm in front of Town Hall. Both a menorah and a Christmas tree will be lit. Plus, there will be a dessert buffet and visits from a Little Dreidel and Santa.

  • Downtown Freehold's Menorah Lighting

    Downtown Freehold will be having a menorah lighting on December 30th from 5-6pm. It will be held outside the Hall of Records.

  • Holmdel's Menorah and Tree Lighting

    Holmdel will be having a menorah and tree lighting event on December 5th at 6pm at Town Hall. There will also be face painting, a free hot chocolate truck, strolling characters, and live music.

  • Belmar's Menorah Lighting

    Belmar will be having their annual menorah lighting on December 30th from 5:30-6:30pm at Pyanoe Plaza.

  • Long Branch's Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting

    The City of Long Branch will be having their Chanukah celebration and menorah lighting on December 30th at 5pm at the Senior Center. Besides the menorah lighting, there will also be refreshments, music, and activities for families.

  • Pier Village's Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony

    Pier Village in Long Branch will be having their annual menorah lighting on December 29th from 5:30-6:30pm at the Festival Plaza. Besides the lighting of the giant menorah, there will also be festive music, mini golf, donuts, latkes, and a gelt drop. The event will happen rain or shine.

