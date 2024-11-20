Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Say Goodbye To The Quality, Jersey Mike’s

Author Carl Craft
Jersey Mike's subs has been sold.

The Jersey Mike’s sub-chain just confirmed a deal to sell a controlling interest in a private equity firm. Guess what that will mean? In my opinion, we’ll see lower-quality subs and higher prices. I invite Peter Cancro to prove me wrong.

The Jersey Mike’s Sale

It was recently announced that controlling interest in the entire chain was sold to a private equity firm called Blackstone for about 8 BILLION Dollars. You read that correctly, EIGHT BILLION. With a “B”. Not million with a “M”.

At first I was amazed at this price but then again, I know Jersey Mike’s to be the best sub shop chain around. The Jersey Mike’s sub is the go-to for me and it’s likely the go-to for you as well. The fresh sliced meats and “Mike’s Way” style of ordering are light years ahead of anything any other sub shop chain offers.

Not only that, but the Jersey Mike’s loyalty program has treated me to many a free regular sub over the years. I’m proud that this quality place was born right here on the Jersey Shore. But now, I see nothing but trouble for the brand as the sale to Blackstone kicks in.

Who is “Blackstone”?

The new major owner of the Jersey Mike’s sub-shop chain is a private equity firm called Blackstone. It’s a high-end private equity firm that dabbles in massive investments that span the entire US economy.

Now, they’re in the sub sandwich business but they’re also big into owning single-family homes, which is part (but not all) of the reason homes are so expensive these days. Blackstone is big into owning energy stocks, like oil companies and natural gas companies like First Energy. They famously bought Ancestry.com and made changes there that a majority of users complained about. They also have an interest in the dating website Bumble.

From energy to your personal DNA to first dates… to new investments in franchises like Jersey Mike’s.

What Will Happen To Jersey Mike’s?

The press releases and interviews all point to the influx in money being used by Jersey Mike’s to increase their footprint with more sub-shops both domestically and in other countries. Peter Cancro, who founded the Jersey Mike’s chain here on the Jersey Shore in Point Pleasant Beach said, “We believe we are still in the early innings of Jersey Mike’s growth story and that Blackstone is the right partner to help us reach even greater heights.”

All reports say that Peter will stay on to oversee this new phase of Jersey Mike’s.

However, usually when this kind of investment happens the local consumer sees a decrease in quality and increase in prices. There’s also cost-cutting within the corporation through lay-offs, early retirements, and other corporate management tricks.

Are we looking at one less slice of the machine during prep? Are we looking at a shorter piece of bread? Will prices tick up a few cents for the fountain drink?

I truly hope none of that is what happens to the great Jersey Mike’s sub shop. I look forward to years of reasonably priced, made before your eyes with freshly sliced meats and cheese-type submarine sandwiches.

I just severely doubt that we’ll see things remain the way they are. What do you think?

When Carl is not working at the greatest rock radio station known to mankind; a station known around the globe; a station that has the best music, co-workers, advertisers and most importantly THE BEST F'N LISTENERS you may find me doing any one of the following: Riding or making mountain bike trails. playing with his kids. playing sand volleyball on 5th Ave, cooking amazing food, including on his sweet smoker grill, going to concerts, swimming in the ocean, going to amusement parks with his kids, and other stuff that rocks!

New Study Ranks New Jersey's Most Popular NFL Snacks

With the opening day of the 2024/2025 season in the rearview, fans have more than likely started munching on their favorite foods while watching a few (or all) of the games. All while dreaming that their team makes the potential Super Bowl trip.

As mentioned, part of the tradition for Sunday football is watch parties, tailgates, and snacking — lots of it.

To celebrate the first few games of the season, VegasInsider analyzed, and researched the most popular snacks across the country,

The study was based on the search volume for each snack using the words “NFL”. New Jersey returned results of a “mixed variety”, and if you asked this observer, the snack that ranked #12 (last), should be categorized as some sort of heinous crime.

But see for yourself….

New Jersey’s Most Popular NFL Snacks Ranked

  • 12. Mozzarella Sticks

    Delicious breaded mozzarella cheese sticks with marinara dipping sauce.

    Starting off the list are Mozzarella Sticks, returning an average search volume of 620. Trust me, that count is pretty low, you’ll see as we go further down the list. Were most of you upset like I was? Mozzarella sticks are a SOLID #5, and CERTAINLY better than the #9 spot, but we will get to that…

  • 11. Hot Dog

    Chili Hot Dogs with Cheddar Cheese and Onions

    Delicious chili hot dogs with cheddar cheese and diced onions next to hot dogs grilling on a flaming hot barbecue

    Probably one of the most versatile on the 12 on this list, you can put almost anything on a hot dog and it will taste good.  We don’t even really know what it’s made of, but we don’t care! Grilled, fried, even MICROWAVED, it all tastes good! Unfortunately, it did not “cut the mustard”, only returning a search volume of 1,010. 

  • 10. Pizza

    Pizza With Pepperoni, Olives and Peppers

    Slice of pizza with pepperoni, olives and green peppers on a serving utensil. Closeup of a cheese pull

    Honestly surprising this ended up so high (or low) on the list. With an average of 3,161 pizza places in the state, NOT including chains, Pizza is a readily available option for New Jersey residents. Maybe that’s the problem..it’s readily available. Why go out of your way to get it every Sunday? Another versatile food option, it only returned an average search count of 1,020 — just 10 more than the hot dog.  What’s even more surprising is that pizza ranked LAST among footballs fans on average across the country. 

  • 9. Popcorn

    A wooden bowl of salted popcorn at the old wooden table. Dark background. selective focus

    A wooden bowl of salted popcorn at the old wooden table. Dark background. selective focus.

    Returning an average search count of 1,040, this is controversial (at least for me). THIS should be the #12 spot. It’s a movie food! When the game is on, my first instinct is not “Can’t wait to chow down on some popcorn, and get kernels in my teeth”. With that said, I still endure, and I still eat it when it’s around. Butter, Caramel, Cheddar…it’s all good. 

  • 8. Potato Skins

    Potato Skins

    Delicious homemade potato skins with melted cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream.”n

    Now we start seeing pretty big jumps in the search count. This bar classic returned an average search count of 1,420. If you find an arrangement of sauces these make a delicious edition to any Football night snacks arrangement. 

  • 7. Chips & Dips

    Bag chips doritos on blue background

    Bag chips doritos pattern top view on blue background

    Talk about versatility! How many brands, styles, and flavors of chips are there out in the world? How many brands, styles, and flavors of dip are out there? Are you a Doritos person, or a Lay’s person? Are you the one guy who brought Fritos!? Do you like the punch of a spicy salsa? or the smooth flavor of ranch? Personally, grab a Jar of Tostino’s Queso Blanco and I can dip a piece of cardboard in it. I think it’s THAT good! Others agree chips and dip are a staple in the house, returning an average search count of 1,740.  

  • 6. Pretzels

    Homemade Soft Pretzels with Salt

    Homemade Soft Pretzels with Salt Ready to Eat

    The cousin to the chip, the Pretzel returned with a score of 2,010. Whether you enjoy the hard, bite-sized pretzels from a bag, the big and soft salted pretzels, or even the sticks that are perfect for dipping. Pretzels start off the list of the top 6! 

  • 5. BBQ Ribs

    Barbecue Ribs With Sauсes Closeup

    Barbecue Ribs With Sauсes Closeup. Man’s Hand With Spareribs. High Resolution

    The messiest option, but always savory, BBQ ribs jump FAR ahead of the #6 spot with 2,770 for an average search volume. Just make sure you have a napkin on standby… 

  • 4. Chicken Wings

    Jumbo Chicken Wings- Variety

    A variety of flavors of jumbo chicken Wings and ranch

    Another large jump in average search volume, Chicken Wings are another snack that provides a medley of options. Boneless, or bone-In? And if you like bone-in, do you like flats or sticks? 
    Do you like Buffalo, BBQ, or Garlic Parmesan? In New Jersey, Chicken Wings had an average search volume of 3,420! 

  • 3. Meatballs

    Sweet Meatballs with Toothpicks

    A platter of delicious sweet and spicy meatballs.

    Taking home the bronze medal, meatballs step away from the spaghetti dish and plant themselves in the third-place spot for your Sunday snack lineup! Meatballs returned and an average search volume of 5,450! What’s great about the meatball (other than everything), is when you get tired of using a fork, just plop one of those bad boys on a sub roll and you have yourselves a sandwich! 

  • 2. Nachos

    Beef and cheese corn nachos served on a big plate ready to eat

    Beef and cheese corn nachos served on a big plate ready to eat – Image

    The runner-up goes to the reliable nacho! Now, I know what you might be thinking, and no, nachos do not count as “chips and dip”.  The reason for that…presentation. Nachos are more than just chips and cheese, it’s chips, cheese, salsa, sour cream, peppers, olives, and occasionally, pork, all blissfully blended in one. Nachos returned an average search volume of 13,130! 

  • 1. Sliders

    Two homemade beef burgers with mushrooms, micro greens, red onion, fried eggs and beet sauce on wooden cutting board. Side view, close up

    Two homemade beef burgers with mushrooms, micro greens, red onion, fried eggs and beet sauce on wooden cutting board. Side view, close up

    New Jersey’s top spot goes to Sliders! Sliders returned the largest average search volume with 17,050! Sliders have gotten more creative through the years. But I’m a big proponent of keeping it simple. A nice medium-rare with cheese, ketchup, and onions, and I’m set!
    Overall, sliders were the most popular snack choice for the country! 

