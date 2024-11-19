Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Joel Katz

New Jersey ‘State of Lung Cancer’ Report Released Today

Author Joel Katz
A man smokes a cigarette while he looks at a smart phone screen on October 20, 2024

I just received the New Jersey State of Lung Cancer report this morning.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths here in New Jersey and across the U.S., but the American Lung Association’s 2024 “State of Lung Cancer” report reveals positive news. The lung cancer survival rate has improved by 26% nationally and 21% in New Jersey over the last five years. The report also presents opportunities for New Jersey to further improve lung cancer survival by increasing access to biomarker testing and screening.

The organization’s seventh annual “State of Lung Cancer” report highlights how the toll of lung cancer varies by state and examines key indicators throughout the U.S., including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment, screening rates, and insurance coverage of comprehensive biomarker testing.

New Jersey Top 5 for Surgery

The report found that New Jersey ranked among the top five best states for surgery as first course of treatment at 3 of 47 for screening at 9 of 51. The state also showed a 21% improvement over the past five years for the five-year survival rate and a 10% improvement for new cases. Unfortunately, the report also found that Black individuals in New Jersey are likely to receive no treatment (30% more likely than white individuals); 29% less likely to receive surgery as the first course of treatment; and 25% less likely to be diagnosed early than white individuals. Additionally, Pacific Islanders are 24% and Latinos 18% less likely than white individuals to be diagnosed early when lung cancer is more curable.

New this year, “State of Lung Cancer” examines health insurance coverage requirements of comprehensive biomarker testing across the U.S. Lung cancer biomarker testing sometimes referred to as tumor, molecular, genomic, or genetic testing, looks for changes in the tumor’s DNA. The results of the test may show biomarkers that can help determine what treatment options would be best for an individual patient. Insurance coverage of biomarker testing is important for removing a cost barrier to people with lung cancer, but coverage for biomarker testing is only required in some states. The report found that New Jersey does not require insurance coverage of comprehensive biomarker testing.

The report found that New Jersey ranked:

  • 15 out of 49 in the nation for the rate of new lung cancer cases at 49.6 per 100,000, which is a 10% improvement over the past five years. The national rate is 53.6 per 100,000.
  • 9 out of 47 in the nation for survival at 31.4%, which is among the better in the U.S. and marks a 21% improvement over the past five years. The national rate of people alive five years after a lung cancer diagnosis is 28.4%.
  • 18 out of 47 in the nation for early diagnosis at 28.2%. Nationally, only 27.4% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage when the survival rate is much higher.
  • 9 out of 51 in the nation for lung cancer screening at 20.0%, and among the better in the U.S. Lung cancer screening with annual low-dose CT scans for those at high risk can reduce the lung cancer death rate by up to 20%. Nationally, only 16% of those at high risk were screened.
  • 3 out of 47 in the nation for surgery at 25.8%, which is among the best in the nation. Lung cancer can often be treated with surgery if it is diagnosed at an early stage and has not spread. Nationally, 20.7% of cases underwent surgery.
  • 27 out of 47 in the nation for lack of treatment at 20.6%. Nationally, 20.9% of cases receive no treatment.
  • 7 out of 51 in the nation for adults who currently smoke at 10.4%, among the better in the nation.

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy, and research.

You can get involved and help the mission of the American Lung Association. Sign up for an event near you, and learn more at Lung.org/events.

Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.

 

 

Ocean County Tree Lightings This Year

It’s only mid-November, but if you’re anything like me, you’re already starting to get into the holiday spirit. And even if you’re not, Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, so it can’t be put off too much longer. Soon it will be time to bake cookies and hang the stockings with care. But if you’re looking for festive events that’ll get you out of the house and spending time with your family sometime soon, look no further than local Christmas tree lightings. They’re wonderful events that signal the start of the holiday season.

Here in Ocean County, there are a bunch of towns that are having tree lighting this year, so you won’t have to go far. I’ve done the hard work of researching for you, so all you have to do is scroll down and find the one closest to you! Plus, there’s a couple on the list where you might just spot our, or our sister station WJRZ’s, promo team. If you decide to stop by any of the tree lighting on the list, take pictures and tag us on social media! We’d love to see you getting into the Christmas spirit!

  • Downtown Toms River Tree Lighting

    Downtown Toms River will be having their tree lighting on December 6th from 5-7pm in the courtyard of Town Hall. Santa will be there and hot cocoa and cookies will be for sale!

  • Ocean County's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

    The Ocean County Board of Commissioners will be holding a tree lighting on December 4th at 4:45pm on the West Lawn of the County Administration Building on Hooper Ave. Music will be provided by the Pine Beach Elementary School Chorus and there will be cookies and juice after the tree is lit.

  • Pine Beach Tree Lighting

    Pine Beach will be having their annual tree lighting on December 1st at the Pine Beach Borough Hall. If you’d like to be apart of the wreath making activity, you need to make reservations ahead of time and it begins at 2pm. Otherwise, the festivities start at 3:45 with face painting, craft making, and hot cocoa & snacks. The tree will be lit at 4:30pm and Santa might just be there

  • Ship Bottom Annual Tree Lighting

    Ship Bottom will be having their tree lighting this year on November 30th from 5-7pm at the 10th & Shore Ave Municipal Boat Ramp. There will also be hot chocolate and s’mores by the fire!

  • Point Pleasant Beach Tree Lighting

    Point Pleasant Beach will be having a tree lighting on November 29th from 5:30 to 8pm at 601 Arnold Ave. There will be a DJ, horse & carriage rides, refreshments, and children’s activities. Plus, you can get your photo taken with Santa!

  • Barnegat's Holiday Market and Tree Lighting

    Barnegat Township will be holding it’s 4th Annual Holiday Farmer’s and Pop-Up Craft Market on December 7th from 12-6pm at Fred Watts Gazebo Park. There will be holiday crafters, carolers, Santa, and the event will culminate with the town’s tree lighting at 6pm.

  • New Egypt Flea Market's Tree Lighting

    The New Egypt Flea Market will be holding a tree lighting and shopping event on December 6th from 5-9pm. There will be tons of vendors and food trucks. Plus, it’s pet friendly! The tree lighting will begin at 7:30pm sharp.

Sign Up For The Magic 98.3 Newsletter

Get the latest celebrity and music buzz, info on events you need to know about, plus exclusive contests, game and more!

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Joel Katz
Category:

More Local News

Load More