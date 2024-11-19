Don’t Wrap Gifts and Other Holiday Travel Tips

NEWARK, NJ - JULY 01: Travelers line up to enter a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

If flying is a part of your travel plans this year for the Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday, and you’ll be bringing along some delicious homemade food or awesome gifts, there are some things you should know.

The Transportation Security Administration has shared some tips to make sure your holiday meals and gifts make it through security without any issues.

It could be devasting. You slave over an awesome dish for your beloved Aunt’s Thanksgiving dinner, and you’re not permitted to take it on the plane.

We never want to have one of those “What was I thinking?” moments. I completely forgot the rules the last time I flew and placed my backpack on the security conveyor belt with two bottles of water in it. They pulled me aside and pointed out that bottled water isn’t permitted. I knew that!

You might have liquid over the 3.4 fluid ounces limit, or something “dangerous” in a gift box so the TSA has some helpful pointers for anyone planning on taking flight this holiday season.

One of the things you should know is that gifts should not be wrapped. It’s best to bring the gift and the gift wrap separately. Another alternative is using gift bags because if the TSA security men and women need to physically inspect the contents of the gift, it’s easier to do when it’s unwrapped.

When it comes to food, solid food is permitted through the security check, but if it contains liquid then it will need to be tossed if they’re larger than 3.4 ounces.

Air travel expert Julian Kheel told Good Morning America, “This includes canned goods that have liquid in them or Thanksgiving staples like cranberry sauce. So make sure to put anything that can’t make it through security into your checked bag.”

He also pointed out that anything else 3.4 ounces or smaller like liquids or gels in mini bottles or a small jar of homemade jam should be easily accessible so you can “get through security more quickly.”

They also say that you should “Have all your liquids already packed in a separate small clear plastic bag inside a carry-on.”

You want it to be possible for someone to easily pull out all the items if needed at the checkpoint. There are also TSA-approved bags with zippers for liquids.

If you’re traveling and have to surrender a bottle of water, it’s not a big deal. However, if it’s an expensive gift or an irreplaceable prepared meal, that can hurt quite a bit.

Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.