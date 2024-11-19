Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Don’t Wrap Gifts and Other Holiday Travel Tips

NEWARK, NJ - JULY 01: Travelers line up to enter a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

If flying is a part of your travel plans this year for the Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday, and you’ll be bringing along some delicious homemade food or awesome gifts, there are some things you should know.

The Transportation Security Administration has shared some tips to make sure your holiday meals and gifts make it through security without any issues.

It could be devasting. You slave over an awesome dish for your beloved Aunt’s Thanksgiving dinner, and you’re not permitted to take it on the plane.

We never want to have one of those “What was I thinking?” moments. I completely forgot the rules the last time I flew and placed my backpack on the security conveyor belt with two bottles of water in it. They pulled me aside and pointed out that bottled water isn’t permitted. I knew that!

You might have liquid over the 3.4 fluid ounces limit, or something “dangerous” in a gift box so the TSA has some helpful pointers for anyone planning on taking flight this holiday season.

One of the things you should know is that gifts should not be wrapped. It’s best to bring the gift and the gift wrap separately. Another alternative is using gift bags because if the TSA security men and women need to physically inspect the contents of the gift, it’s easier to do when it’s unwrapped.

When it comes to food, solid food is permitted through the security check, but if it contains liquid then it will need to be tossed if they’re larger than 3.4 ounces.

Air travel expert Julian Kheel told Good Morning America, “This includes canned goods that have liquid in them or Thanksgiving staples like cranberry sauce. So make sure to put anything that can’t make it through security into your checked bag.”

He also pointed out that anything else 3.4 ounces or smaller like liquids or gels in mini bottles or a small jar of homemade jam should be easily accessible so you can “get through security more quickly.”

They also say that you should “Have all your liquids already packed in a separate small clear plastic bag inside a carry-on.”

You want it to be possible for someone to easily pull out all the items if needed at the checkpoint. There are also TSA-approved bags with zippers for liquids.

If you’re traveling and have to surrender a bottle of water, it’s not a big deal. However, if it’s an expensive gift or an irreplaceable prepared meal, that can hurt quite a bit.

8 Seemingly Unreal Places to Add to Your Travel Bucket List

There are incredible destinations that deserve a spot on your travel bucket list. The world is full of incredible places that can fill our lives with wonder and excitement. These places might seem like they’re from a dream, but they are real and waiting for us to explore. Let’s take a journey into the joy of travel and discover some amazing destinations that you should add to your travel bucket list.

Picture a place where rocks and caves create a scene that looks like it’s straight out of a fairy tale. This is Cappadocia, Turkey. Its unique rock formations and ancient cave houses are a true marvel of nature. Travel a bit further, and you’ll arrive at Vaadhoo Island in the Maldives. When night falls, the ocean lights up with tiny, glowing plankton. This magical phenomenon turns the shoreline into something out of this world.

But the wonders don’t stop there. In Bolivia, the Salar de Uyuni, a vast salt flat, transforms into a giant mirror when it rains. This surreal sight makes us question what’s real and what’s not, proving that nature loves to play tricks on us in the most delightful ways. In Northern Ireland, the Giant’s Causeway will make you feel like you’ve stepped onto another planet. Its neat arrangement of rock columns looks like the work of a skilled artist.

The world is a treasure trove of experiences waiting to be enjoyed, offering us a chance to witness the surreal and the enchanting firsthand. As travelers, we’re curious about the world’s unique treasures. Many places deserve special attention on your travel bucket list, whether you’re after a serene beach experience, an off-the-grid retreat, or an exploration of a new city abroad.

Take a look at these eight seemingly unreal places to add to your travel bucket list.

  • Antelope Canyon, Arizona

    This Arizona canyon was naturally carved by rainwater streams within the sandstone. The Navajo Nation gave it the name ‘The place where water runs through rocks.’ Visit Arizona explains that the Upper Antelope Canyon tour is more frequented due to increased sunlight and towering walls reaching 120 feet. Alternatively, the Lower Antelope Canyon tour is equally remarkable, providing visitors with an immersive encounter among the swirling sandstone walls.

    Glowing walls of the Antelope Slot Canyon, Page, Arizona

  • Grand Prismatic Spring, Wyoming

    Among the world’s largest springs, the Grand Prismatic measures an expansive 370 feet in diameter, exceeding the size of a football field. Its vibrant appearance stems from bands of orange, yellow, and green that encircle the deep blue waters. These diverse colors originate from different strains of thermophile bacteria, thriving in the progressively cooler waters around the spring, as explained by Yellowstone National Park. For a bird’s-eye-like view of the Grand Prismatic, they suggest visitors follow the half-mile Fairy Falls trail to a lookout.

    Amazing colors. Grand Prismatic Spring. Yellowstone

  • The Door to Hell, Turkmenistan

    Located in Turkmenistan’s Karakum Desert, the Door to Hell is a large fiery crater. It emerged when a natural gas field accidentally caught fire in 1971 and has been burning continuously since then, according to National Geographic. A well-visited tourist spot, the Door to Hell permits visitors to hike down into the crater for a close view of the flames and an opportunity to experience the unique atmosphere of the site. The Door to Hell, also referred to as the Darvaza Gas Crater, is located in a rural part of the country.

    Darvaza Gas Crater, The Gate of Hell, or Door to Hell. In the middle of the Karakum Desert, Central Turkmenistan, Central Asia. Sits above the largest natural gas reserve in the world. The crater was created by the collapse of drilling equipment onto an underground cave, and the gas was set on fire in 1971. It's still burning. It is now the prime tourist destination in Turkmenistan.

  • Diamond Beach, Iceland

    Found along Iceland’s South Coast, the Diamond Beach is a volcanic black sand shoreline adjacent to the Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon. Ice blocks from the glacier lagoon wash ashore after breaking into smaller pieces at sea, as mentioned in the Diamond Beach Travel Guide. The beach is also a natural habitat for seals.

    Diamond Beach in Iceland with blue icebergs melting on the black sand and ice glistening with sunrise sun light, tourist looking at beautiful arctic nature scenery, Icelandic South coast, Jokulsarlon

  • Mendenhall Glacier Caves, Alaska

    According to the Tongass National Forest, the Mendenhall Glacier is among the numerous expansive glaciers originating from the Juneau Icefield, an area spanning 1500 square miles of rock, snow, and ice. The glacier gradually advances under the influence of gravity, descending down the slope. Over time, it carves the bedrock and erodes during its 13-mile path until it reaches Mendenhall Lake.

    A stream flows into the ice cave below the glacier, Alaska.

  • Thor’s Well, Oregon

    Located on the Oregon coast near Cape Perpetua, there’s a large sinkhole that appears to swallow seawater continuously, resembling a bottomless pit. According to Yachats Oregon, it’s often called the “drainpipe of the Pacific.” They explain that the well is actually a hole in the rock that gives the impression of draining ocean water. Some researchers believe this well might have started as a sea cave shaped by waves. Over time, its roof likely collapsed, creating openings at the top and bottom, which spray ocean water.

    Thors Well

  • Crooked Forest, Poland

    Found close to the town of Gryfino in West Pomerania, Poland, the Crooked Forest consists of 400 peculiarly contorted pine trees. As revealed by Discovery, these pine trees were planted approximately in 1930, back when the area was part of the German province of Pomerania. Starting from the ground, the pine trees exhibit a distinctive feature: they grow with a sharp 90-degree bend towards the north, before gracefully straightening up towards the sky.
    Mysterious forest with curved pines near Gryfino in Poland

  • Pink Beach, Padar Island, Komodo National Park, Indonesia

    The beach is named for its pink sand, which comes from tiny organisms in the coral reefs nearby. Visitors can swim, snorkel, and see marine life like sea turtles and manta rays in the clear water. The beach also has great views of hills and turquoise waters.
    Closeup of the beautiful pink sand and turquoise ocean on Pink Beach in the Komodo National Park in Flores, Indonesia

