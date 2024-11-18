Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Thanksgiving at Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn

Author CJ Keeling

Come out and celebrate Thanksgiving!

Enjoy a feast at Riverside Ballroom from 11:00 AM to 7:30 PM, where there will be a mouthwatering buffet! Adults 11 and older can enjoy the buffet for $75, and children aged 6-10 can join for $40. Kids aged 5 and under dine for free. This Event must be paid before attending the event and is Nonrefundable with tax plus gratuity.

A 3.5% credit card fee is also applied. Reservations are essential to dining. For a more intimate dining experience, head to Lambertville Station Restaurant with doors opening at 10:30 AM, featuring an exquisite a la carte Thanksgiving menu. For more information click HERE. To book your spot call 609-397-8300.

For more Thanksgiving and Christmas happenings, check out our 2024 Holiday Guide!

